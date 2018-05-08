Firefighters confront increased cancer risk on the job

In an April 25, 2018 photo, Lemar Rogers, firefighter at Agua Fria Fire and Rescue station, organizes his fire gear at the station in Santa Fe. Firefighters normally wash their gear after every fire to minimize their exposure to carcinogens but in Santa Fe County firefighters only have one set making them more likely to be exposed to carcinogens because they can only wash their gear after their shift. Santa Fe New Mexican via AP Luis Sánchez Saturno