Health & Medicine

3 firefighters suffer minor injuries battling blaze

The Associated Press

May 03, 2018 03:36 AM

INDIANAPOLIS

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling an apartment building fire in Indianapolis.

Fire officials say the blaze at Waterside at Castleton Apartments was reported about 1 a.m. Thursday.

Arriving firefighters saw heavy flames from the first and second floors of the building. A corner of the building collapsed before the fire was brought under control about 2:15 a.m.

Officials say all residents were able to escape before fire crews arrived. Two firefighters were hospitalized for dehydration. A third was treated for a laceration.

The fire is under investigation. Damage is estimated at $750,000.

  Comments  