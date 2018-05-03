3 firefighters suffer minor injuries battling blaze

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling an apartment building fire in Indianapolis.
Fire officials say the blaze at Waterside at Castleton Apartments was reported about 1 a.m. Thursday.
Arriving firefighters saw heavy flames from the first and second floors of the building. A corner of the building collapsed before the fire was brought under control about 2:15 a.m.
Officials say all residents were able to escape before fire crews arrived. Two firefighters were hospitalized for dehydration. A third was treated for a laceration.
The fire is under investigation. Damage is estimated at $750,000.
