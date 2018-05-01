Lieutenant governor hopeful criticizes veto of schools bill

A Democratic candidate for Nebraska lieutenant governor is criticizing Gov. Pete Ricketts' veto of a bill she introduced this year to expand mental health services in schools.
State Sen. Lynne Walz, of Fremont, made the comments Tuesday while touring the state with her new running mate, Democratic governor hopeful Bob Krist.
Krist, a state senator from Omaha, says Walz has been a strong advocate for education, the special needs community and rural economic development. Their Nebraska tour seeks to introduce Walz to voters after Krist named her as his running mate.
Krist still has to win Nebraska's May 15 Democratic primary to secure the party's nomination for governor.
Ricketts, a Republican, has said he shares concerns about mental health services in schools but argues that Walz's bill was unnecessary.
