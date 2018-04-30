New city project aims to improve opioid treatment

A new city health project aims to evaluate Baltimore's hospitals on their efforts to improve treatment for opioid use disorders.
Leaders from Baltimore's 11 hospitals joined the city's mayor and its health commissioner to announce the new effort on Monday. The initiative is intended to identify "best practices" for responding to the opioid epidemic.
City hospitals will be scored on their ability to provide treatment to addicts, distribute an overdose-reversal antidote, connect patients with support services, and ensure that physicians are prescribing opioids wisely.
Dr. Leana Wen is Baltimore's health commissioner. She says the new project will build on work that's already been accomplished amid the opioid scourge.
The Baltimore project is based on a similar initiative in Rhode Island. The program is open for public comment through May 31.
