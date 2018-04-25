Singapore euthanizes 27-year-old polar bear born in tropics

In this Dec. 26, 2013, file photo, Inuka, the first polar bear born in the tropics eats his birthday cake in his enclosure at the Singapore Zoo in Sinagpore. Inuka, the world's first polar bear to be born in the tropics, was put down by the Singapore Zoo on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. The zoo said that the bear, which had reached a ripe old age of 27, was in a fair bit of pain and discomfort from wounds on his abdomen and paws. Wong Maye-E, File AP Photo