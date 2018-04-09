Templeton is getting a new, larger Community Health Centers clinic — and more jobs

A new and improved Community Health Center is coming to Templeton, with more than twice the space and additional jobs.
Community Health Centers of the Central Coast plans to replace Los Robles Community Medical Center on Posada Lane with a 26,000-square-foot facility on Las Tablas Road.
The new facility was made possible when Community Health Centers was able to get U.S. Department of Agriculture funding to build a replacement for the existing 11,696-square-foot leased space, according to Community Health Centers.
Crews broke ground on the project in December, and the facility will likely be complete in late 2018 or early 2019, according to the Neenan Co., which is the architect and general contractor for the center.
The Neenan Co. declined to disclose the cost of building the new clinic.
The new space will feature two stories and additional parking, which are needed due to an anticipated increase in demand for health care services.
The clinic will also hire 21 new employees, going from 25 staff members to 46.
The current facility will remain open while the new space is being constructed.
