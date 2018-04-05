New Mexico candidate forum focuses on vulnerable populations

Four candidates for governor of New Mexico are offering solutions to the state's struggle to provide adequate care for the severely disabled, the elderly and residents coping with addiction and mental health issues.
Specialty health care providers will sponsor a Thursday afternoon discussion about shortages in the health care workforce, burdens of an aging state population and responses to Medicaid reforms sought by the Trump administration. Candidates are discouraged from criticizing each other directly or wandering off topic.
The forum also is likely to delve into mental health issues linked to violence and the opioid addiction crisis in a state with the highest overdose death rate in the western U.S.
Three Democrats and one Republican are vying to succeed GOP New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez, who cannot run for a third consecutive term in fall elections.
U.S. Congressman Steve Pearce of Hobbs — the sole Republican — will eventually confront one of three Democratic candidates: Congresswoman and former state health secretary Michelle Lujan Grisham of Albuquerque, state Sen. Joseph Cervantes of Las Cruces and former media executive Jeff Apodaca of Albuquerque.
Providers of mental health and addiction treatment say they still are reeling from a false alarm over Medicaid fraud under Martinez that upended the industry, Maggie McCowen said, executive director of the New Mexico Behavior Health Providers' Association.
In 2013, Martinez's administration froze payments to 15 nonprofits that provided mental health services to the state's most needy residents after an audit identified $36 million in Medicaid overpayments. An investigation by the state attorney general found no patterns of fraud, only regulatory violations — but by then many local nonprofits had been replaced with companies from Arizona that have gradually withdrawn.
McCowen also said reimbursement rates to care providers from Medicaid and employer health insurance plans are not keeping pace with the escalating costs of meeting regulatory requirements — a situation that is hollowing out the workforce.
New Mexico maintains a decade-long wait lists for its coveted 24-hour care program for people afflicted at a young age by severe developmental or intellectual disabilities — from neurological disorders such as cerebral palsy to Down syndrome and other genetic conditions. The Legislature and Martinez this year approved new spending to shore up the program and move 90 people off the waiting list of about 4,200.
The state is in the midst of rule changes for guardians and conservators who manage finances and care for vulnerable elderly and disabled people.
