New Mexico candidate forum focuses on vulnerable populations

In this Feb. 19, 2018 photo, Congressman Steve Pearce speak at Haciendas at Grace Village about the impact of tax reform on small businesses in Las Cruces, N.M. New Mexico election regulators are providing guidance for future political candidates who seek to transfer money from a federal campaign account to run for state office, New Mexico Secretary of State's Office spokesman Joey Keefe said Monday, March 26. The Las Cruces Sun-News via AP Josh Bachman