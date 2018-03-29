Health & Medicine

Lions sign C Wesley Johnson, TE Levine Toilolo

The Associated Press

March 29, 2018 05:07 PM

ALLEN PARK, Mich.

The Detroit Lions have signed center Wesley Johnson and tight end Levine Toilolo.

The team announced the moves Thursday.

Johnson started 15 games last season with the New York Jets. He was drafted in 2014 by the Pittsburgh Steelers, but did not appear in any games that season. He played in 10 games for the Jets the following season and made eight starts in 2016.

Toilolo spent the past five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He started 12 games last season and had 12 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown. The Falcons released him in a cost-cutting move.

