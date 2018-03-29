$100 million expansion to make French Hospital the largest medical center in SLO County

A new $100 million expansion will nearly double the size of French Hospital Medical Center, making it the largest hospital in San Luis Obispo County.

Dignity Health Central Coast announced the expansion Thursday.

“The new facility is intended to implement a vision to deliver on a commitment to excellence, offering patients a transformational care experience and fulfilling promises made to the staff, physicians, volunteers and the many donors and supporters who have invested their trust and belief in the direction of the hospital," President and CEO Alan Iftiniuk said in a news release.

Rendering of the planned $100-million French Hospital Medical Center expansion. Studio Design Group

According to the release, the expansion will include:

▪ a four-story 85,000 square-foot hospital addition

▪ 20,000 square-feet of renovated space within the existing facility

▪ 95 new private patient rooms

▪ an 8-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

▪ 16 Intensive Care Unit patient suites

▪ a new front entrance and lobby area

▪ a helipad

▪ expanded space for imaging, labs, materials management and food preparation

▪ 90 parking spaces

▪ enhanced and advanced technology

The addition of private patient rooms brings the total number of private rooms to 115 and the hospital's licensed bed count to 195, according to the release. It will also be the only hospital in the county with private patient rooms.

The majority of the funding for the project will come from hospital operations, as well as community donations that will be sought in a French Hospital Medical Center Foundation campaign in the near future, according to the release.

Since Dignity Health acquired French Hospital in 2004, more than $45 million has been invested in the hospital, including the addition of the Copeland, Forbes and Rossi Cardiac Care Center, the Copeland Health Education Pavilion, expansion of the Stollmeyer Family Birthing Center and Acute Care nursery and the renovation of the Hearst Cancer Resource Center.

The new expansion is separate from an already planned expansion of the hospital's Emergency Department, to be named the Oppenheimer Family Center for Emergency Medicine.

That project is set to begin construction in May.