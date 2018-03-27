North Carolina changes restraint rules for pregnant inmates

North Carolina's prison system is changing restraint rules for pregnant inmates.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the change comes after a recent complaint that two women where shackled to a hospital bed while in labor. The names of the inmates were not released.
The new policy would prevent the use of leg or waist restraints on pregnant inmates.
Prisons director Kenneth Lassiter signed the new policy Monday.
The policy does allow handcuffs while a pregnant inmate is being transported. Wrist restraints must be removed once an inmate is in labor unless there is a clear indication that the inmate is a threat to herself or the staff or others or she is an immediate escape risk.
Last year, 81 inmates gave birth while imprisoned in North Carolina.
