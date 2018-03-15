Health & Medicine

2 dogs at St. Louis County shelter die from virus

The Associated Press

March 15, 2018 03:55 AM

OLIVETTE, Mo.

Two dogs are dead after a virus outbreak at the St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center, and a third dog treated for the virus is expected to recover.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the dogs were infected with canine parvovirus, a common and highly contagious disease similar to the flu.

St. Louis County Health Department director Faisal Khan told the St. Louis County Council Tuesday that the center has undergone a thorough cleaning and dogs were isolated.

The council was already looking into allegations of problems at the shelter in Olivette. The council voted 3-1 Tuesday to advance an ordinance that would require the center director to be a licensed veterinarian. The measure would not remove the current director, who is not a veterinarian.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Celiac disease and how to manage it

What is sexual violence?

View More Video