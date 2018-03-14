Allies, others question Trump's response to spy's poisoning

British Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Jonathan Allen, right, listens as American Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a Security Council meeting on the situation between Britain and Russia, Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at United Nations headquarters. Britain said Wednesday it would expel 23 Russian diplomats and sever high-level bilateral contacts after Russia ignored a deadline to explain how a Soviet-developed nerve agent was used against ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. Mary Altaffer AP Photo