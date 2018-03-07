Itching to attend? Pest pros gather in suburban Detroit

Call it Woodstock for the pest professionals.
Hundreds of people will be swarming a suburban Detroit hotel Thursday and Friday to discuss bugs and latest trends in how to control them. The Detroit Free Press says Rose Pest Solutions is hosting a conference in Troy and sending employees from three states.
The speakers include University of Kentucky professor Michael Potter, a member of the Pest Control Hall of Fame. He says bedbugs will be a major topic. He calls it a "huge problem" that isn't going away.
Jeffrey Lockwood of the University of Wyoming will discuss his research about the fear of insects. He also writes fiction about an exterminator who solves murders.
