Drinking alcohol can help prolong life into your 90s better than exercise, study says

A toast: To you.
A toast: To me.
A toast: To living past 90.
That’s because according to a new long-term study out of the University of California, drinking alcohol could be the key to prolonging life into your 90s – even more so than exercising.
Never miss a local story.
The research, which started in 2003 and was led by Cal neurologist Claudia Kawas, tracked 1,700 people who are in their 90s and examined daily habits on longevity.
They discovered that those who drank roughly two glasses of beer or wine a day were 18 percent less likely to experience a premature death, the Independent reported.
Those who exercised daily for 15 to 45 minutes also reduced their risk, but by 11 percent.
The study even determined that people who were overweight in their 70s lived longer than normal or underweight people of their age group.
Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
Comments