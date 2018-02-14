Report details harm to Cuba diplomats but offers no cause

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2017, file photo, a customer sits at the lobby bar of the Hotel Capri in Havana, Cuba. Doctors are releasing the first detailed medical reports about the hearing, vision, balance and brain symptoms suffered in what the State Department has called “health attacks” on U.S. diplomats in Cuba. Still missing: A clear diagnosis of just what happened to trigger their mysterious health problems. Desmond Boylan AP Photo