Inmate sent offsite for medical treatment after disturbance

Authorities say one inmate was sent offsite for medical treatment after inmates fought at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.
KWCH-TV reports that Cheryl Cadue, with the Kansas Department of Corrections, says the fight happened Friday and involved a physical altercation between two small groups of inmates. Cadue says the injured inmate has since returned to the prison, which is about 30 minutes northeast of Wichita.
Cadue says the facility was never on lockdown and that no staff was injured. But the Kansas Organization of State Employees reports that the facility went on lockdown Friday and remained on lockdown Saturday. The union represents state workers
Comments