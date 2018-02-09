Officials investigate reports of students reacting to kiwi

Rhode Island public health officials are investigating reports of 34 students experiencing allergic reactions after eating kiwi fruit.
The Department of Health says the students on Friday experienced itching of the lips and mouths, hives and tongue-swelling. The students had consumed the fresh fruit shortly beforehand.
Health officials say some students were treated with antihistamines at school, while a few were treated at the emergency room. The cause of the reaction is undetermined.
Students at 14 schools in Cumberland, Providence, East Providence, Woonsocket and Pawcatuck were affected.
The fruit had been cut and bagged at Roch's Fresh Foods in West Greenwich. It is being discarded and Roch's distribution of kiwis has been suspended.
Officials are working with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health because the fruit was also distributed there.
