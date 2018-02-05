Branchburg schools closed because of flu outbreak

More than 2,000 students in New Jersey are getting the day off.
All Branchburg Township schools are closed Monday because of a flu outbreak among essential personnel.
The district serves students from pre-kindergarten through 8th grade.
February 05, 2018 04:01 AM
More than 2,000 students in New Jersey are getting the day off.
All Branchburg Township schools are closed Monday because of a flu outbreak among essential personnel.
The district serves students from pre-kindergarten through 8th grade.
Comments