Health & Medicine

Branchburg schools closed because of flu outbreak

The Associated Press

February 05, 2018 04:01 AM

BRANCHBURG, N.J.

More than 2,000 students in New Jersey are getting the day off.

All Branchburg Township schools are closed Monday because of a flu outbreak among essential personnel.

The district serves students from pre-kindergarten through 8th grade.

