17 more in South Carolina dead from flu in past week

Twenty-two more people in South Carolina have died from the flu this season.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control says 17 of those latest flu-related deaths happened between Jan. 14 and Jan. 29. Five deaths happened earlier and have just recently been attributed to the flu.
Since October, health officials say 46 people have died from the flu in South Carolina. Hundreds have been hospitalized.
Flu season typically runs from October through May. A total of 94 deaths in South Carolina were attributed to the flu during last year's season.
