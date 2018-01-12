Health & Medicine

Woman dies in Nepal village because of menstrual exile

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 12:31 AM

KATHMANDU, Nepal

An official says a woman has died in a remote village in Nepal because of a tradition in which females are exiled from their homes and forced to live in huts during menstruation.

Government administrator Tul Bahadur Kawcha said Friday that the 21-year-old woman is believed to have died from smoke inhalation from a fire she lit in the hut to keep warm in the freezing temperatures in the mountain village.

Kawcha said the tradition is still practiced in some remote villages despite a government ban on the practice and a law introduced last year to punish people who force women to follow the custom.

The woman was found dead on Monday.

