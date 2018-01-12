Woman dies in Nepal village because of menstrual exile

An official says a woman has died in a remote village in Nepal because of a tradition in which females are exiled from their homes and forced to live in huts during menstruation.
Government administrator Tul Bahadur Kawcha said Friday that the 21-year-old woman is believed to have died from smoke inhalation from a fire she lit in the hut to keep warm in the freezing temperatures in the mountain village.
Kawcha said the tradition is still practiced in some remote villages despite a government ban on the practice and a law introduced last year to punish people who force women to follow the custom.
The woman was found dead on Monday.
