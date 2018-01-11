Health & Medicine

West Virginia researcher says drug suicides undercounted

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 12:27 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

A West Virginia University researcher says the official U.S. suicide rate, which rose 34 percent from 200 to 2016, fails to include many people who kill themselves purposely with drugs.

Ian Rockett, professor of epidemiology in WVU's School of Public Health, led an international study released Wednesday by PLOS ONE, a journal published by the Public Library of Science.

Rocket says there is "a serious problem of suicide undercounting in the United States."

Their analysis says detecting suicides by drug intoxication depends on authenticated suicide notes and psychiatric histories, noting such evidence if often missing even in more apparent suicides by shooting and hanging.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Here's what you need to know about E. coli

Here's what you need to know about E. coli 0:45

Here's what you need to know about E. coli
Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse
It's only temporary — smartphone blindness 1:00

It's only temporary — smartphone blindness

View More Video