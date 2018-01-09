Health & Medicine

850 'cold stunned' sea turtles brought to Florida facility

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 12:17 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla.

Officials say more than 850 "cold stunned" sea turtles have been brought to a Florida facility since a cold snap began last week.

Gulf World Marine Institute spokeswoman Sam Tuno told the Northwest Florida Daily News that it's the second largest cold-stunning event in the Florida Panhandle since 2010, when approximately 1,800 sea turtles were rehabilitated.

Sea turtles' bodies can go into shock when the waters get below 50 degrees in shallow bays and estuaries.

Tuno says they're expecting to lose up to 10 percent of the turtles, but the majority of them will be fine. The Kemp's Ridley, Green and Loggerhead sea turtles will be released as soon as the water warms up.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials are monitoring a second cold snap expected later this week that could send more turtles their way.

  Comments  

Videos

Here's what you need to know about E. coli

Here's what you need to know about E. coli 0:45

Here's what you need to know about E. coli
Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse
It's only temporary — smartphone blindness 1:00

It's only temporary — smartphone blindness

View More Video