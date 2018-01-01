Cancer, heart disease leading causes of death in Nevada

New data from the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health says cancer and heart disease are more likely to kill Nevadans than any other causes.
The Reno Gazette-Journal reports other top causes of death in the state include diseases that affect the elderly or stems from risky behavior such as poor diets and alcohol and drug abuse.
According to data from the public health department, the number of suicides in Nevada increased by 13 percent from 2015 to 2016.
Washoe County's Chief Medical Examiner and Coroner Dr. Laura Knight says the county saw a 16 percent increase in suicides from 2015 to 2016.
She expects the rising trend to continue into 2017.
