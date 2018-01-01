Health & Medicine

Cancer, heart disease leading causes of death in Nevada

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 10:54 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

RENO, Nev.

New data from the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health says cancer and heart disease are more likely to kill Nevadans than any other causes.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports other top causes of death in the state include diseases that affect the elderly or stems from risky behavior such as poor diets and alcohol and drug abuse.

According to data from the public health department, the number of suicides in Nevada increased by 13 percent from 2015 to 2016.

Washoe County's Chief Medical Examiner and Coroner Dr. Laura Knight says the county saw a 16 percent increase in suicides from 2015 to 2016.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

She expects the rising trend to continue into 2017.

  Comments  

Videos

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse
It's only temporary — smartphone blindness 1:00

It's only temporary — smartphone blindness
Why giving to others makes us feel good 1:31

Why giving to others makes us feel good

View More Video