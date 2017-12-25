Opiate treatment center opening soon in Nampa

Health & Medicine

Raise the Bottom, a Boise-based non-residential opiate treatment center, is expanding to Nampa.

Executive director Jason Austin tells the Idaho Press-Tribune that the new facility is scheduled to open Jan. 8.

He says patients come to Raise the Bottom voluntarily and follow an intensive treatment program that typically lasts at least two years. Patients must visit the facility every day for at least 90 days, during which they are assessed by staff, attend counseling sessions and are given a set dosage of medication.

Austin says the decision to expand Nampa came after the Boise center saw an increasing number of patients from Canyon County. He says about 20 percent of their patients — more than 100 people — come from Canyon County.

The 4,000-square-foot facility is about half the size of the one in Boise. Its capacity will be about 400 patients.

