Health & Medicine

Supreme Court to hear crisis pregnancy centers' appeal

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 6:44 AM

WASHINGTON

The Supreme Court is stepping into a free speech fight over California's attempt to regulate anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers.

The justices said Monday they will hear an appeal from centers that say a new state law forces them to provide information about abortion and other services.

Lower courts had allowed the law to take effect. Unlicensed centers also must inform clients of their status.

A federal appeals court in New York struck down similar provisions of a New York City ordinance, although it upheld the requirement for unlicensed centers to say that they lack a license.

