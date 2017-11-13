Health & Medicine

Police officers visit Massachusetts boy with brain cancer

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 3:56 AM

CHELSEA, Mass.

Police in a Massachusetts town paid a special visit to their number one fan — a 2-year-old boy battling brain cancer.

Sandra Cordero says her son, Edison, loves the police. She says she went to the Chelsea Police Department on Sunday hoping just one officer would stop by their home.

Patrol cars filled her street just a few minutes later. Cordero says the entire day shift showed up to bring Edison gifts.

Police officers let Edison sit in a cruiser and talk over the radio.

WBZ-TV reports Edison's father Frank Cordero thanked the officers, saying his son was "so happy" when they showed up.

