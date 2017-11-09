Health & Medicine

Family: Boy, 3, with dairy allergy died from cheese sandwich

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 8:17 AM

NEW YORK

Authorities have closed a New York City pre-school after a 3-year-old boy died from what his family says was an allergic reaction after being fed a grilled cheese sandwich.

A GoFundMe page set up by the family of 3-year-old Elijah Silvera says he went into anaphylactic shock Nov. 3 at the Seventh Avenue Center for Family Services in Manhattan. The family says the toddler had a severe allergy to dairy but was given a grilled cheese sandwich by an adult at the pre-K.

Relatives say he was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he died.

City health officials ordered the pre-kindergarten school closed on Wednesday for failing to follow a written safety plan and failing to adequately supervise a child. Agency officials say they're investigating the boy's death.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

13 tips for mental health wellness

13 tips for mental health wellness 1:19

13 tips for mental health wellness
Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday 1:47

Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday
How much exercise do you need? 1:03

How much exercise do you need?

View More Video