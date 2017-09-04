Health & Medicine

Hassan to address Manchester VA Center mental health summit

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 9:26 PM

MANCHESTER, N.H.

Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan is planning to discuss her efforts to strengthen the state's community-based mental health system at this year's Manchester VA Medical Center's mental health summit.

Attendees also will be spending Tuesday discussing the eradication of veteran suicides while addressing access to health care in specialty populations.

Specialty topics will include substance abuse, aging, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and women veterans.

The summit is being held at the Radisson Hotel in Manchester.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

UCSF doctor talks about contracting, surviving hantavirus

UCSF doctor talks about contracting, surviving hantavirus 2:32

UCSF doctor talks about contracting, surviving hantavirus
Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction 2:44

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction
Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care 2:35

Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

View More Video