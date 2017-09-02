Health & Medicine

September 2, 2017 3:39 AM

Aid group calls on Libya to end detention of refugees

The Associated Press
CAIRO

An international medical aid group has called on Libyan authorities to end arbitrary detention of refugees, migrants and asylum seekers, slamming conditions inside detention facilities in the North African country as "dire," ''unhealthy" and "abusive."

Doctors Without Borders, known by the French acronym MSF, said in a statement Friday that medical conditions in detention centers in Tripoli, where the United Nations-backed government is based, are either caused or aggravated by "squalid detention conditions and ill treatment."

The European Union earmarked tens of millions of euros to improve conditions for migrants inside Libyan detention centers. But the group says international funding to Libya is not the solution and fears the narrow focus on improving facilities legitimizes the arbitrary detention system that harms and exploits people without recourse to the law.

Related content

Health & Medicine

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA 1:16

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA

Pause
California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 1:33

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo 0:29

Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo

Meet Cole & Porter: Two pups looking for their forever home 1:29

Meet Cole & Porter: Two pups looking for their forever home

Tour this rose garden with Mediterranean flair in San Luis Obispo 0:46

Tour this rose garden with Mediterranean flair in San Luis Obispo

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction 2:44

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care 2:35

Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

Arroyo Grande woman raising money for surgery that would let her eat again 3:03

Arroyo Grande woman raising money for surgery that would let her eat again

Coffee may help slow effects of aging 1:32

Coffee may help slow effects of aging

What shots do your kids need for back to school? 2:24

What shots do your kids need for back to school?

  • UCSF doctor talks about contracting, surviving hantavirus

    In this Aug. 30, 2012, video interview, Dr. Charles Chiu, who directs the University of California, San Francisco-Abbott Viral Diagnostics and Discovery Center, discusses hantavirus, a potentially fatal virus transmitted by rodents such as deer mice. Other rodents, including house mice, are rarely if ever carriers of the virus. The video has been edited by The Sacramento Bee.

UCSF doctor talks about contracting, surviving hantavirus

View more video

Health & Medicine