West Virginia G Knapper has knee surgery, out indefinitely

West Virginia basketball guard Brandon Knapper has undergone knee surgery and is out indefinitely.
The Mountaineers say in a news release that the freshman underwent surgery Friday for a meniscus "repair" in his right knee. The statement didn't elaborate.
Knapper originally signed with WVU in 2015 and spent last season at Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Virginia. He was a three-time all-state selection at South Charleston High.
There is no timetable on Knapper's return. Coach Bob Huggins says he's confident that Knapper "will work diligently to get back on the court as soon as possible."
