Headaches and raspy voices as wildfire smoke chokes US West

UCSF doctor talks about contracting, surviving hantavirus

In this Aug. 30, 2012, video interview, Dr. Charles Chiu, who directs the University of California, San Francisco-Abbott Viral Diagnostics and Discovery Center, discusses hantavirus, a potentially fatal virus transmitted by rodents such as deer mice. Other rodents, including house mice, are rarely if ever carriers of the virus. The video has been edited by The Sacramento Bee.