Health & Medicine

2 men bitten by rabid fox in South Florida

The Associated Press

September 01, 2017 3:50 AM

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.

Health officials say a rabid fox has bitten two men near a Florida work site.

Local news outlets report the fox "appeared sick and aggressive" when it was captured on Thursday. The fox tested positive for rabies.

Now officials have posted signs in the area warning that there is a possibility of more rabid animals in the area of Delray Beach, which is south of West Palm Beach.

Health department officials say a man who was bitten Sunday received treatment and will need follow-up rabies shots. The second man, who was bitten and scratched by the fox on Monday, has already started his rabies shots.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and can be fatal to humans.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

UCSF doctor talks about contracting, surviving hantavirus

UCSF doctor talks about contracting, surviving hantavirus 2:32

UCSF doctor talks about contracting, surviving hantavirus
Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction 2:44

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction
Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care 2:35

Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

View More Video