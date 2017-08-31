Health & Medicine

Chinese charged over botched medical procedure in Sydney

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 3:55 AM

SYDNEY

A Chinese woman with no Australian medical license has been arrested for administering an anesthetic to a customer at a Sydney beauty salon who then suffered cardiac arrest, officials said Thursday.

They said Shao Jie was charged with causing reckless grievous bodily harm and using poison to endanger the life of the customer during the breast procedure Wednesday at the Medi Beauty Laser and Contour Clinic. She faces a possible penalty of 20 years in jail.

The customer, Jean Huang, was hospitalized in critical condition.

"If she does not survive there'll be more serious charges laid," the prosecutor said during Shao's bail application at Central Local Court on Thursday.

The prosecutor told the court Shao had admitted in a police interview that she had administered an anesthetic despite not being a licensed medical practitioner in Australia. He said Shao had a reservation on Thursday to return to China, where she lives with her husband, and was a flight risk. The magistrate denied the bail request.

Shao's lawyer, Mary Underwood, said she was a graduate of a Chinese medical university and had arrived in Australia several days earlier on a tourist visa.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

UCSF doctor talks about contracting, surviving hantavirus

UCSF doctor talks about contracting, surviving hantavirus 2:32

UCSF doctor talks about contracting, surviving hantavirus
Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction 2:44

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction
Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care 2:35

Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

View More Video