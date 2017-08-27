Health & Medicine

Kent St coach Haynes takes medical leave days before opener

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 6:41 PM

KENT, Ohio

Kent State head coach Paul Haynes is taking a medical leave of absence from the football program. The school says he is expected to return to the team in two to three weeks.

The school made the announcement Sunday night in a news release, but did not give details about Haynes' condition. The Golden Flashes open the season at No. 5 Clemson on Saturday.

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Don Treadwell will serve as interim head coach.

The 48-year-old Haynes is 12-35 in four seasons at Kent State.

The Flashes play Howard at home on Sept. 9 and are at Marshall on Sept 16.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

UCSF doctor talks about contracting, surviving hantavirus

UCSF doctor talks about contracting, surviving hantavirus 2:32

UCSF doctor talks about contracting, surviving hantavirus
Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction 2:44

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction
Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care 2:35

Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

View More Video