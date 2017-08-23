Health & Medicine

Colonial Williamsburg denies harm to boy with gluten allergy

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 12:40 AM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va.

Colonial Williamsburg is denying that one of its taverns mistreated a Maryland boy with a gluten allergy.

The Daily Press reported Tuesday that the living history museum has filed court documents that rebuke the lawsuit filed by the boy's family.

The lawsuit claims the boy was forced to sit outside in the rain after he brought his own food on a field trip.

Colonial Williamsburg said it never asked the family to leave the tavern, claiming the family chose to leave and refused to accept a gluten-free meal the restaurant offered to make.

The museum also said that the boy's school had requested gluten-free meals on the boy's behalf ahead of time. The museum also claims that it informed the school that its taverns do not allow outside food.

