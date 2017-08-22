Health & Medicine

3 Idaho firefighters injured after truck hits gas can, burns

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 8:14 AM

ARIMO, Idaho

Three Idaho firefighters battling a grass and brush fire threatening homes suffered burns after their firetruck ran over a gas can, engulfing the truck in flames.

Downey Fire Department Chief Chris Sorensen tells the Idaho State Journal (http://bit.ly/2wkmmVf) that the gas can came loose at about 11 a.m. Monday and fell from the truck near the town of Arimo.

Sorensen says the three firefighters with the department escaped the vehicle, but one has burns on 40 percent of his body. One broke his leg.

All three were taken to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

Their names haven't been released.

The 5-ton (4.5-metric ton), six-wheel-drive firetruck was destroyed.

