Health & Medicine

Checkup finds snow leopard cub healthy at Seattle zoo

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 9:15 AM

SEATTLE

A 6-week-old male snow leopard cub at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle is healthy.

Zoo officials tell KING-TV (http://kng5.tv/2vS5dPT) that the cub received a checkup earlier in the week and the veterinarian reported no problems.

The cub was born July 6 and weighed 6.1 pounds.

Zoo officials have been keeping the cub and its mother in an off-view maternity den, but they'll move them to an outdoor enclosure next week.

The unnamed cub will be introduced to the public in late September.

Voting goes through Sunday for three potential names: Aybek, Azat or Jakshy.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

UCSF doctor talks about contracting, surviving hantavirus

UCSF doctor talks about contracting, surviving hantavirus 2:32

UCSF doctor talks about contracting, surviving hantavirus
Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction 2:44

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction
Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care 2:35

Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

View More Video