Checkup finds snow leopard cub healthy at Seattle zoo

A 6-week-old male snow leopard cub at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle is healthy.
Zoo officials tell KING-TV (http://kng5.tv/2vS5dPT) that the cub received a checkup earlier in the week and the veterinarian reported no problems.
The cub was born July 6 and weighed 6.1 pounds.
Zoo officials have been keeping the cub and its mother in an off-view maternity den, but they'll move them to an outdoor enclosure next week.
The unnamed cub will be introduced to the public in late September.
Voting goes through Sunday for three potential names: Aybek, Azat or Jakshy.
