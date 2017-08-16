North Dakota has first case of resident getting flu from pig

North Dakota health officials say a child contracted a flu virus after coming into contact with a pig at the State Fair in Minot last month, the first such confirmed case in a state resident.
The Health Department says the child was hospitalized but has since been released and is recovering.
A second case associated with the fair has been identified in an out-of-state resident.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 418 people nationwide have contracted the flu from pigs since 2005.
