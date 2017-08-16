Health & Medicine

North Dakota has first case of resident getting flu from pig

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 7:33 AM

BISMARCK, N.D.

North Dakota health officials say a child contracted a flu virus after coming into contact with a pig at the State Fair in Minot last month, the first such confirmed case in a state resident.

The Health Department says the child was hospitalized but has since been released and is recovering.

A second case associated with the fair has been identified in an out-of-state resident.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 418 people nationwide have contracted the flu from pigs since 2005.

