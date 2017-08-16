Health & Medicine

Lead retirement home abruptly closing, upsetting residents

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 4:25 AM

LEAD, S.D.

A retirement home in Lead has announced it's closing in about a month, leaving about 20 residents scrambling to find another place to live.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports that Golden Ridge Assisted Living has given residents until Sept. 15 to leave. Resident Maxine Kermu calls it, "a pretty dirty trick to pull on a bunch of old people."

Golden Ridge Manager Jordan Murphy referred inquiries about the closing to California-based owners Northstar Senior Living Communities. The company didn't immediately comment.

The company's notice to residents says it will help them move to other company properties in Rapid City at their current rates, or give them referrals to other facilities.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

UCSF doctor talks about contracting, surviving hantavirus

UCSF doctor talks about contracting, surviving hantavirus 2:32

UCSF doctor talks about contracting, surviving hantavirus
Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction 2:44

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction
Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care 2:35

Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

View More Video