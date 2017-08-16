Lead retirement home abruptly closing, upsetting residents

A retirement home in Lead has announced it's closing in about a month, leaving about 20 residents scrambling to find another place to live.
The Black Hills Pioneer reports that Golden Ridge Assisted Living has given residents until Sept. 15 to leave. Resident Maxine Kermu calls it, "a pretty dirty trick to pull on a bunch of old people."
Golden Ridge Manager Jordan Murphy referred inquiries about the closing to California-based owners Northstar Senior Living Communities. The company didn't immediately comment.
The company's notice to residents says it will help them move to other company properties in Rapid City at their current rates, or give them referrals to other facilities.
