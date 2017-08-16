Arizona health centers get $1.6 million in federal grants

The federal government has awarded more than $1.6 million in new grants to 21 health centers across Arizona to help them improve quality, efficiency and effectiveness of care.
The Health and Human Services Department said Tuesday the health centers were awarded the money because of their high performance in at least one of several areas. They include improving quality of care, increasing access, addressing health disparities, enhancing high-value health care or improving patient-centered care.
Many of the health centers awarded the cash serve minority, rural or low-income areas.
