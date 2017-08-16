Health & Medicine

Arizona health centers get $1.6 million in federal grants

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 1:25 AM

PHOENIX

The federal government has awarded more than $1.6 million in new grants to 21 health centers across Arizona to help them improve quality, efficiency and effectiveness of care.

The Health and Human Services Department said Tuesday the health centers were awarded the money because of their high performance in at least one of several areas. They include improving quality of care, increasing access, addressing health disparities, enhancing high-value health care or improving patient-centered care.

Many of the health centers awarded the cash serve minority, rural or low-income areas.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

UCSF doctor talks about contracting, surviving hantavirus

UCSF doctor talks about contracting, surviving hantavirus 2:32

UCSF doctor talks about contracting, surviving hantavirus
Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction 2:44

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction
Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care 2:35

Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

View More Video