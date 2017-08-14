University of New Mexico prepares for tobacco-free campus

The University of New Mexico says it will begin enforcing its tobacco-free policy on its main campus in Albuquerque and the rest of its campuses this fall.
Students and faculty will see new signs at the entrances to the campuses as well as banners and notices affixed near all doorways into buildings.
The policy officially takes effect Aug. 15 and will include all forms of tobacco, including chewing tobacco, e-cigarettes, pipes and cigars. Most of the designated smoking areas also will be eliminated.
Officials say the university began the initiative several years ago but lacked the marketing and enforcement resources to make it stick. With help from a state Health Department grant, an awareness campaign, signage and plans for enforcement are now in place.
The university has posted the tobacco use policy online .
