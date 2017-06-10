27-year-old stroke survivor spreads message of hope

Alex Navas, left, and Brian Mason, right, CentraState's clinical director of rehabilitation and physical therapy, participate in a physical therapy session May 22, 2017, at CentraState Medical Center in Freehold, N.J. Navas, of Jackson, N.J., was a senior at West Virginia University when she suffered a massive stroke, and her rehabilitation has included four years of physical therapy. CentraState Healthcare System via AP Abbey Luterick