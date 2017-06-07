Health & Medicine

June 07, 2017 5:39 AM

No higher incidence of cancer in village with tainted water

The Associated Press
HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y.

State health officials say no higher incidences of certain types of cancer were found in an upstate New York village whose water supplies were contaminated by chemicals linked to the disease.

The Times Union of Albany (http://bit.ly/2rLuGc1 ) reports that the Department of Health says its investigation in Hoosick Falls found lower-than-normal rates of certain types of cancer linked to exposure to PFOA, a toxic chemical long used in the manufacture of Teflon and similar materials.

The report's findings have been mailed to residents in the Rensselaer (rehn-suh-LEER') County village, located near the Vermont border 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Albany.

Last month residents of the village came to Albany to mark 500 days since they first learned their water was contaminated by PFOA from local manufacturing sites.

