June 07, 2017 6:16 AM

Police ID 4 boys, ages 12 to 15, in attack on disabled man

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia police have identified four boys in an unprovoked sucker-punch attack on an intellectually disabled man captured on video . Authorities say two of them are likely involved in another assault in which a school principal was hit in the face with a brick.

Police say the boys, ages 12 to 15, will be charged in the Memorial Day attack on the 38-year-old man. The video shows one boy punching the man in the jaw, and another chasing him and punching him again, while the others laugh.

That happened two days before police say a school principal was hit with the brick while breaking up a fight between his students and some from nearby schools.

The boys aren't being identified because of their ages.

