This photo provided by the Philadelphia Zoo shows a newly born western lowland gorilla resting on its mother Kira in Philadelphia. Kira had a difficult labor that required medical techniques typically used for delivering human babies. Due to concerns about her and the baby’s health, the zoo brought in a team from the veterinary and human medical field. After 1 ½ hours the team delivered the baby, Friday, June 2, 2017, using forceps and episiotomy. Philadelphia Zoo via AP)
Health & Medicine

June 06, 2017 10:14 AM

Gorilla gives birth with help from doctors who treat people

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

A gorilla at the Philadelphia Zoo has given birth to a healthy baby after a difficult labor that required medical techniques typically used for delivering humans.

The zoo says a keeper noticed 17-year-old Kira had gone into labor on Thursday. Gorilla labor is typically very quick, but by Friday, it had not progressed and she seemed unwell.

Due to concerns about her and the baby's health, the zoo brought in a team of veterinarians and doctors who treat people. They included an ob-gyn, surgeons and anesthesiologists from hospitals affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania and Thomas Jefferson University.

After 1 ½ hours, the team delivered the male baby using forceps and an episiotomy.

Kira was reunited with the baby by Saturday morning and has been continuously cradling and nursing him.

