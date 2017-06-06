Gorilla gives birth with help from doctors who treat people

This photo provided by the Philadelphia Zoo shows a newly born western lowland gorilla resting on its mother Kira in Philadelphia. Kira had a difficult labor that required medical techniques typically used for delivering human babies. Due to concerns about her and the baby’s health, the zoo brought in a team from the veterinary and human medical field. After 1 ½ hours the team delivered the baby, Friday, June 2, 2017, using forceps and episiotomy. Philadelphia Zoo via AP)