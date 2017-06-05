Health & Medicine

June 05, 2017 11:18 PM

Hospital moves to close its doors citing financial losses

The Associated Press
GREENFIELD, N.H.

A New Hampshire hospital specializing in rehabilitating serious injuries and degenerative brain damage has announced it will close by the end of the summer.

Members of the Crotched Mountain Foundation voted to close their specialty hospital and rehabilitation center in Greenfield Monday due to stagnant reimbursement rates. The foundation's president told WEVO-FM (http://bit.ly/2rvJXir ) that the hospital loses money on every patient treated.

Most of the patients are on Medicaid, and the hospital has operated with losses up to $5 million per year.

Hospital officials say the 30 patients currently receiving care for brain injuries or other acute needs will be moved home or to other facilities.

