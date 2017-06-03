Health & Medicine

June 03, 2017 8:56 AM

Yankees' Ellsbury still sidelined by concussion symptoms

The Associated Press
TORONTO

Jacoby Ellsbury's efforts to return from a concussion have been shut down after the Yankees outfielder began experiencing headaches again.

Ellsbury suffered a concussion and sprained neck after banging his head into the center field wall while catching Alcides Escobar's fly ball on the opening pitch of a May 24 game against Kansas City. He's batting .281 with four homers and 14 RBIs.

Manager Joe Girardi says Ellsbury will rest for the remainder of the weekend and visit a neurologist when the team returns home Monday from their series in Toronto.

Ellsbury became eligible to come off the seven-day concussion list Thursday and was expected to return sometime during the weekend series. Before Ellsbury took batting practice Friday, Girardi acknowledged that timeline had become less likely.

