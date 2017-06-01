Health & Medicine

June 01, 2017 11:28 PM

Officials say infant died from over-the-counter medicine

The Associated Press
BRIDGEPORT, Conn.

The Connecticut medical examiner says an over-the-counter medicine led to the death of an infant chronicled on the A&E television show "Live PD."

According to the report, Michael Citron died from acute chlorpheniramine intoxication. Chlorpheniramine is an antihistamine used in medicine brands such as Benadryl, Nytol and Tylenol. The "manner of death" is undetermined.

Citron was in a foster home when he died Dec. 2, 2016. His biological mother had been trying to regain custody at the time of his death.

A lawyer representing the biological mother says he is conducting a separate investigation into the boy's death.

Both the Bridgeport Police Department and the Department of Children and Families are conducting investigations.

DCF Commissioner Joette Katz says "our hearts go out to the biological and foster families."

