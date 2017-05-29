Health & Medicine

May 29, 2017

4 Mississippi schools must improve nursing improvements

The Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss.

Four Mississippi schools must make improvements to their nursing programs.

The College Board placed Alcorn State University on warning. According to documents, the school's three-year passing rate on the national exam for its associate's degree program was 58 percent, below the required 80 percent. Alcorn State has two years to fix that problem, plus issues with faculty, curriculum and outcomes.

Less serious problems were noted at three institutions:

— East Mississippi Community College must improve because its three-year pass rate was just below the 80 percent standard.

— Meridian Community College must improve because 59 percent of students completed degrees over three years, below the 63 percent required.

— The University of Southern Mississippi must improve its doctoral program because not all faculty members have clear nursing licenses.

