Autism institute to stay open despite losing state funding

A Cape Girardeau institute that helps autistic people will remain open despite losing its state funding.
Officials with the Tailor Institute say they were expecting state funding to arrive July 1 but instead were told the funding has been notified.
The institute works with autistic people to develop skills to become independent, particularly in the workplace.
The Southeast Missourian reports (http://bit.ly/2qVW4Ff ) the institute operated on an annual $200,000 state grant.
Director Carrie Tracy says the institute's staff was not given an explanation for the funding cut.
She says the organization will continue operating with a contingency fund, discretionary funds and donations.
The institute also will be looking for another organization interested in the institute's work and research and work to increase the organization's donor base.
