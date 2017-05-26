Health & Medicine

May 26, 2017 5:13 AM

Autism institute to stay open despite losing state funding

The Associated Press
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo.

A Cape Girardeau institute that helps autistic people will remain open despite losing its state funding.

Officials with the Tailor Institute say they were expecting state funding to arrive July 1 but instead were told the funding has been notified.

The institute works with autistic people to develop skills to become independent, particularly in the workplace.

The Southeast Missourian reports (http://bit.ly/2qVW4Ff ) the institute operated on an annual $200,000 state grant.

Director Carrie Tracy says the institute's staff was not given an explanation for the funding cut.

She says the organization will continue operating with a contingency fund, discretionary funds and donations.

The institute also will be looking for another organization interested in the institute's work and research and work to increase the organization's donor base.

